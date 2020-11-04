Senate Latest: GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Collins long touted herself in the fiercely independent state as a bipartisan centrist who’s willing to work with both parties to get things done.

But opponents accused her of being an enabler of President Donald Trump, citing her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and for tax cuts that critics said favored the rich.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 SENATE RACES:

Democrats had a disappointing night in the battle for Senate control, but it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now teetering majority.