Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures

The probe found that ICE officials were not aware of publicly available information regarding malpractice lawsuits against Amin and a 2015 Medicaid fraud lawsuit brought against him by the Department of Justice and Georgia. The fraud claim was settled without acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

Amin declined to testify at Tuesday's hearing in Washington or answer to the investigation by asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

“I can’t think of much of anything worse than this — unnecessary surgeries performed on prisoners,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia said. “Give me a break. It is an abject failure.”

Stewart Smith, assistant director of ICE Health Services Corps, acknowledged that his agency was unaware of the concerns about Amin until a whistleblower complaint emerged in September 2020.

“In Dr. Amin's case, he was the only provider in the area that was willing to see these patients," Smith said. “We were not aware of all the particulars until the whistleblower allegations.”

The Department of Homeland Security last year terminated its contract with the Irwin County Detention Center and transferred detained migrants to other facilities.