Senate panel backs Michael Barr, Biden pick as Fed regulator

Barr, who served as a top Treasury Department official in the Obama administration, is considered likely to be confirmed by the Senate. A confirmation vote would make him the third of Biden's nominees to join the Fed's board and would further solidify the president's stamp on the central bank. It would also fill the last of seven seats on the board just as the Fed is grappling with the worst inflation spike in four decades.

The committee voted 17-7 for Barr, with Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the panel, and four other Republicans voting to approve the nomination. Biden had nominated Barr after his first nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew in the face of opposition from Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. They asserted that Raskin would have gone too far to take account of climate change as part of the Fed's regulatory authority and would possibly discourage banks from lending to energy companies.