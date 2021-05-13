Senate panel likely to OK 1st female Army secretary

One of those could be better bystander training for soldiers so they know how and when to step in when they see something happening.

Wormouth also said that assessment teams set up by the Army leadership already may be a way to help get at the problem.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s first directive after he took office in January ordered senior leaders to look into their sexual assault prevention programs, and he created an independent panel to study the matter. That panel has recommended that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, a major change that has been resisted by the military.

In other comments, she said she is aware of the increased demands on the Army National Guard over the past year, as the citizen soldiers responded to civil unrest, COVID-19 testing and vaccination needs, natural disasters and other deployments.

In response to questions from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Wormuth said that if confirmed she wants to take a look at how the strains are manifesting themselves, including whether it is affecting recruiting and retention.

Wormuth has a long history of service in the Pentagon on a variety of national security issues, and she got a strong endorsement from the man who most recently served as a Senate-confirmed Army secretary.

Ryan McCarthy, who left the job in January, said Wormuth “has the temperament, strategic thinking and relationships that will enable the Army to be successful in the next decade.” He said her deep experience in the Pentagon and the National Security Council will be invaluable assets to the department and the Army.

Her most recent job was as director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp., a federally funded think tank. But prior to that she served as the undersecretary of defense for policy and the senior director for defense policy at the NSC during the Obama administration. and held other Defense Department positions. She also previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense.

Nominee to be Secretary of the Army Christine Elizabeth Wormuth smiles as former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, introduces her during a Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

