Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

Because of that blockade, Democrats have tried including their immigration provisions in the $3.5 trillion measure because it has special protections that prevent Republicans from using filibusters to kill it. Filibusters are delays that take 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate to halt.

Menendez and others said they would submit fresh immigration alternatives to MacDonough. He provided no specifics, and the chances that a subsequent Democratic proposal would survive were unclear.

Democrats must find a way to insert immigration language into the bill and “deliver for the voters who elected them, a majority of whom demand a pathway to citizenship,” said Sergio Gonzales, executive director of The Immigration Hub, a pro-immigration group. “Otherwise, Democrats know the price to pay will be steep at the ballot box.”

Menendez also issued a threat to the business community. Menendez said if Congress can’t help immigrants remain in the U.S., he will oppose future immigration changes that help businesses.

Asked if other senators shared that view, Menendez said, “In a 50-50 Senate, that’s the only opinion that matters.”

Democrats’ most recent rejected plan involved changing the 1929 Registry Act. Congress last updated the date in that law in 1986, when it said migrants in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 1972, could qualify for permanent status.

Earlier this month, MacDonough rejected a Democratic proposal to provide permanent status to immigrants who are “Dreamers” brought to the U.S. as children, farm and essential workers and people who’d fled certain countries battered by violence or natural disasters. It too could have helped 8 million people, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

MacDonough ruled that Democrats’ initial proposal violated Senate rules allowing language in special fiscal bills — including the $3.5 trillion package — only if its primary impact is on the federal budget, not on government policy.

The latest plan had only “minor” differences from the initial one, MacDonough wrote, according to language provided to The Associated Press.