Senate reaches deal on $1.7T package, pushing toward passage

Lawmakers were in disagreement over which amendments were to be voted upon to lock in a final vote with Republicans looking to ensure that they had a chance to vote on a proposed amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, seeking to extend coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, also referred to as Title 42.

Passage of the Lee amendment would most certainly have doomed the bill in the House, forcing lawmakers to regroup and pass another stopgap spending measure at current funding levels to avert a shutdown.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent from Arizona, offered an amendment to boost border security funding and extend Title 42 restrictions, giving Democrats an opportunity to vote for her proposal rather than Lee's. But because Sinema's amendment needs at least 60 votes to pass, both were in jeopardy of failing.

The spending bill is supported by Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, though for different reasons.

McConnell is citing the bill's 10% boost in defense spending, which he says will give America's Armed Forces the funding and certainty needed to ensure the country's security.

McConnell is facing pushback from many Republicans who don’t support the spending bill and resent being forced to vote on such a massive package with so little time before a potential shutdown and the Christmas holiday. But it's expected that enough Republicans agree with him that the bill will reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.

Schumer is touting the bill as a win on the domestic front as well as for national defense.

“Kids, parents, veterans, nurses, workers: These are just a few of the beneficiaries of our bipartisan funding package, so there is every reason in the world for the Senate to finish its work as soon as possible," Schumer said.

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

