Senate talks terror prevention since Boston Marathon bombing

But he also urged caution when it comes to using artificial intelligence.

“As artificial intelligence continues to mature, these capabilities grow exponentially more dangerous. AI can now create realistic, false images of people and voice replication,” Davis said. “These deep fakes, when used to interfere or disrupt an investigation pose a distinct challenge to law enforcement that Congress and legislation must anticipate and prepare for.”

Richard Serino, a former Deputy Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and former chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services, told lawmakers that local emergency managers and public health workers are dealing with so many challenges at once.

“It’s not just floods, hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires anymore -- it’s the fentanyl epidemic, it’s homelessness, it’s immigration and terrorism. It’s biosecurity and cyber security threats,” Serino said. “We need to prioritize funding and building stronger public health systems, and stronger emergency management systems.”

Kerry Sleeper, a former deputy assistant director at the FBI, called for a national strategy that involves all enforcement agencies to deal with the evolving threats that range from hate crimes to mass shootings to domestic and international terrorism.

"That plan requires an understanding of the threat through detailed analysis, up-to-date tools ... and the rapid sharing of threat information to prevent an attack once there is evidence of a likely attack," he said. "There needs to be a central focal point for this type of planning and collaboration, but to date, that is not occurring at the national level to the degree we require."

The subcommittee is tasked with examining potential emerging national security threats and bolstering federal preparedness to respond to those threats, including terrorism, disruptive technologies, climate change, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive attacks.

Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured when the pressure-cooker bombs detonated at the marathon finish line in 2013. During a four-day manhunt that followed, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier was shot dead in his car. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds also died a year after being wounded in a confrontation with the bombers.

Police captured a bloodied and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where he was hiding, hours after his brother died. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, had been in a gunfight with police and was run over by his brother as he fled.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death and much attention, in recent years, has been focused on his bid to avoid being executed. A federal appeals court is considering Tsarnaev's latest bid to avoid execution. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments in January in the 29-year-old's case, but has yet to issue a ruling.

