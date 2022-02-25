Senator: Biden could seek over $10B for Ukraine, allies

Coons said he believed the spending request would get strong bipartisan support. Spokespersons for top Republican budget writers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Coons spoke after returning from an extended trip to Germany, Poland and Lithuania, where he and other members of Congress discussed the crisis with European leaders.

Biden is scheduled to address the invasion during his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

Lawmakers, returning from a recess, are also expected to focus next week on writing bipartisan legislation financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. Lawmakers hope to approve that bill by March 11, when money temporarily funding government will run out.

It was initially unclear whether the Ukraine money would be part of that broader budget legislation, if not how quickly it would move and whether lawmakers would attempt to attach additional U.S. sanctions against Russia.