Senators ask MLB why antitrust exemption needed in minors

Major league players on 40-man rosters, including those on option to the minors, are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association. More than 90% of the several thousand players in the minors are not unionized.

In a proposed lawsuit settlement filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, MLB agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle alleged violations of minimum wage laws. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, and the settlement says $55.5 million will go the players' lawyers.

Senators asked for MLB’s opinion on how its structure compares with those of the NFL, NBA and NHL, and what justifies maintaining the exemption for baseball. In the past, baseball officials have stressed the exemption allows them to prohibit teams from changing cities without MLB approval.

Senators inquired about the exemption’s impact on work stoppages — which is not at all since the Curt Flood Act of 1998 applied antitrust laws to MLB affecting the employment of major league players at the major league level.

“Please discuss the impact, if any, of the antitrust exemption on the negotiation of minor league players’ length of contract, wages, housing, or other working conditions,” they wrote. “What effect would removing the antitrust exemption have on minor league player working conditions and wages? If a more tailored approach, like extending the Curt Flood Act to cover minor league players and operations, was taken, what would be the impact? Please describe any provision of the CFA that should or should not cover minor league players and why.”

They asked about MLB's view of the impact on minor league players of the 1922 Supreme Court decision involving the Federal League that created the exemption, of last year's Supreme Court decision ruling the NCAA can't limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer sports stars (NCAA v. Alston) and the Justice Department's statement of interest in a pending lawsuit filed by four minor league teams urging that "lower courts should limit the 'baseball exemption' to conduct that is central to the business of offering professional baseball games to the public."

In addition, they asked about the exemption’s impact on corruption in the international amateur signing market

