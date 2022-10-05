Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Education Department, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both from Illinois, urged that practice be formally defined in regulation and included as a form of prohibited, discriminatory action during the final rulemaking for Section 504.

“We applaud the Department’s recent guidance on supporting students with disabilities and avoiding the discriminatory use of student discipline under Section 504," the senators wrote. “The new guidance makes clear how Section 504’s requirements to provide a free appropriate public education (FAPE) apply to disciplinary practices, such as informal removal.”

Students are protected by federal law from being repeatedly taken out of the classroom for disability-related behaviors. After 10 suspensions, families of disabled children are entitled to a review of whether the behaviors are a result of the child's disability. If so, schools are supposed to make adjustments, such as providing additional accommodations or considering a change in placement.

But when the removals are not recorded, those protections are not always triggered, and families may not know they have recourse. The department's July guidance made clear students who are informally removed have the same rights as those who are officially suspended, including to the review process.

The senators noted formal removals, such as documented suspensions and expulsions, lead to a loss of 11 million instructional hours per year. Many schools have promised to cut down on suspensions, since kids can’t learn as well when they aren’t in class.

But because informal removals are not recorded, the full scope of their impact on children remains unquantified.

“Informal removals not only restrict children’s personal growth and decrease their likelihood of graduating, but they also are discriminatory,” the letter said. “Federal and state laws and regulations, including Section 504, were intended to eliminate the segregation of students with disabilities.”

