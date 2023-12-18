Senators fire coach D.J. Smith, replacing him with Jacques Martin on an interim basis

The Ottawa Senators have fired coach D

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
X

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators fired coach D.J. Smith on Monday, replacing him on an interim basis with Jacques Martin.

It's the latest shakeup for the NHL team in Canada's capital city after new owner Michael Andlauer fired general manager Pierre Dorion earlier this season and made president Steve Staios interim GM.

Staios fired Smith 12 days after hiring Martin as senior adviser, after he said that was no indication of Smith's job being in jeopardy. The Senators have since lost five of six games to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference.

Martin returns after coaching the Senators for nine seasons from 1995-96 through 2003-04.

Assistant Davis Payne was also fired and replaced by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, who will be behind the bench starting Tuesday at Arizona.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
NCAA athletes who've transferred multiple times can play through the...
2
Houthi attacks on commercial ships have upended global trade in vital...
3
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights...
4
EXPLAINER: How can Catholic priests bless same-sex unions?
5
Death of 5-year-old boy prompts criticism of Chicago shelters for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top