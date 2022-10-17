Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator responsible, said in a statement Monday it was important that U.S. administrations not allow other policy interests to override congressionally mandated attention to Egypt's poor human rights record, “because the situation facing political prisoners in Egypt is deplorable.”

The U.S. gives more than $1 billion in military aid annually to Egypt, which it views as a regionally important ally to the U.S. and Israel. That's despite President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's record on human rights, including what rights groups say is the killing, imprisonment and torture of critics of the Egyptian government.