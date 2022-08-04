Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL

College sports leaders, including outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert, have repeatedly called for help from Congress in regulating name, image and likeness compensation since even before the NCAA last summer lifted its restrictions on athletes cashing in on their fame.

The NCAA removed its ban on NIL compensation for athletes without setting detailed, uniform rules. A patchwork of state laws has created a complicated landscape for college athletic departments and allowed boosters to become involved in ways that challenge the NCAA's ability to enforce the broad rules that are in place.

At least eight bills related to college sports have been filed by federal lawmakers over the past four years — some more narrowly addressing NIL and others targeting other athlete benefits and issues. There has been no substantive movement on any of them.

One of them, the College Athlete Bill of Rights put forth by Democrats Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal in 2020, is set to be reintroduced by the senators, SI.com reported Wednesday.

