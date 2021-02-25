Senegal, Morocco, Caymans added to terror finance watch list

The Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, added Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal and the Cayman Islands to the watch list during a plenary session this week, and kept Pakistan on the list despite the country's progress, the agency's president, Marcus Pleyer, said.

With the four additions, the so-called gray list now has 19 countries and territories that FATF said are only partially fulfilling international rules for fighting terrorism financing and money laundering.