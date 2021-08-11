Senegal's ambulance teams struggle amid a wave of COVID-19

“We have had an influx of calls for respiratory distress,” said Dr. Abdallah Wade, head of the regulation department at SAMU, Senegal’s emergency medical service. “We had a few in the first wave, a few in the second wave, but since the beginning of the third wave, 90% of the calls are for respiratory distress.”

During the first year of the pandemic, Senegal was frequently cited as a success story in Africa: After quickly closing the country's airport and land borders, President Macky Sall mandated mask-wearing and temporarily halted interregional travel.

The delta variant, though, has changed all that. While the country of 16 million people received more 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, the demand has now outstripped the supply leaving many still waiting for their second doses.

Hospital beds, too, are in short supply, leaving COVID-19 patients to languish at home while they wait for a spot or until their condition further deteriorates.

“Now there is an overflow of calls and an overflow of patients and very few places available," said Dr. Mouhamed Lamine Dieng, who works at the emergency services control center trying to triage and place patients.

“The main challenge for the team is to find a place at the right time to save a person before they die," he said.

Binta Ba, the young expectant mother, ultimately got a spot since her oxygen levels had dropped sharply. Doctors estimated that 50% of her lungs had been affected by the virus by the time she made it there.

Doctors delivered her baby girl by cesarean in time. Four days later though, the mother remains on oxygen support in the intensive care unit while hospital workers tend to the newborn.

“There are people who thought that COVID did not exist," said Djiba Ba, the baby's grandfather.

“This is because some people denied its existence on social media networks and TV channels,” he said. "I swear to you that COVID is real and that people who refuse to be vaccinated should be punished.”

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctors man the call center where they regulate the emergency services in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Caption Djiby Amadou Ba, left, comforts his daughter Binta, who is eight month pregnant and has COVID-19, as she arrives at the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) carry oxygen bottles to their ambulance in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) race through Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as they transfer Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, to the hospital.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) arrive at the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Caption Health workers assist a COVID-19 patient to an ambulance to transfer him to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Centre of Fann in Dakar, Senegal, early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Caption Health workers assist a 48-year-old COVID-19 patient after he was transferred to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Centre of Fann in Dakar, Senegal, early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctor Yahya Niane, left, helps Binta Ba, who is eight month pregnant and has COVID-19, before transferring her to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctor Yahya Niane, takes a break at the canteen in the SAMU headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Caption Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) transfer Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.