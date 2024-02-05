Senegal's government cuts internet access as lawmakers debate bill on election delay

Senegal’s government has restricted access to the mobile internet as opposition leaders and supporters launched protests against President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election over an electoral dispute

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BABACAR DIONE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's government on Monday restricted access to the mobile internet as opposition leaders and supporters launched protests against President Macky Sall's decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election over an electoral dispute.

The mobile internet access in the capital Dakar and other parts of the country was cut as federal lawmakers were set to debate a bill that could extend Sall's tenure beyond April 2, when he is due to vacate office.

The Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said the internet was cut “due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order.”

The measure further deepens political tensions in one of Africa's most stable democracies since Sall's decision on Saturday to postpone the crucial vote. He cited a dispute between the judiciary and parliament over the disqualification of some candidates and the reported dual nationality of some qualified candidates.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong is acquitted of financial crimes related to...
2
Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus stun on the wild-and-wacky...
3
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018...
4
Police to detail sexual assault case against 5 players from Canada's...
5
US porn actor who advocates for Palestinians visits Iran on trip...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top