Senegal's top election authority voids president's decree to postpone Feb. 25 presidential vote

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top election authority on Thursday voided the president's postponement of a presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25 and its rescheduling for December, ruling that moves were unconstitutional.
Senegal's Constitutional Council cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election, according to a judgement approved by seven members of the body, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
The National Assembly's move on Feb. 5 to reschedule the vote for Dec. 14 also was “contrary to the constitution,” the judgement said
In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs to shutter West Virginia tin plant and lay off 900...
2
NYC trial scrutinizing lavish NRA spending under Wayne LaPierre nears a...
3
Carmaker Stellantis CEO wary of Chinese offensive as market moves into...
4
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute...
5
Fani Willis takes the witness stand to fight an effort to disqualify...