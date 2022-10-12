Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

Roger Lewentz, the interior minister of the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate for the past 11 years, said he was “taking the political responsibility for mistakes that were made in my area of responsibility.”

More than 230 people died in Germany and neighboring Belgium in the floods on July 14, 2021. The hardest-hit area was Rhineland-Palatinate's Ahr valley, a wine-growing region south of Cologne where at least 134 people died when heavy rain turned streams into raging torrents that swept away houses, roads and bridges.