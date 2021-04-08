Senior Polish judge deletes tweet about transgender child

Amid the controversy triggered by the tweet, Pawlowicz on Tuesday said she had deleted it “for the sake of the child.”

Pawlowicz is a former lawmaker for the country’s ruling party, Law and Justice, who is known for her strongly conservative views. She was appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal in 2019.

Earlier Thursday, Cezary Tomczyk, who leads the centrist Civic Platform's parliamentary group, accused Pawlowicz of putting the child “in real danger.” Tomczyk said the party was submitting a request for prosecutors to investigate.

The mayor of the town where the child attends school, Artur Tusinski, published a statement Wednesday calling the original tweet “disgusting” and saying it took aim at the welfare of the school and the principal.

Tusisnki also said there had also been an “enormous” outpouring of support for the child and that the school is “open to the needs of every student, including transgender students.”

“We do not agree to the cynical use of children in political games," he said.