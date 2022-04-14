Senior US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for visit

The U.S. lawmakers are to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the island's defense minister. The visit is “again a demonstration of the U.S.'s ‘rock solid’ support and commitment to Taiwan" amid a “severe” situation in Ukraine, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Graham is joined by Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Robert Portman of Ohio, Sen. Benjamin Sasse of Nebraska, and Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas.