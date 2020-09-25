Seoul: North Korea's Kim apologizes over shooting death

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week. South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

According to the North Korean message, North Korean troops first fired blanks after the man didn’t fully explain why he was there, rather than saying he’s from South Korea. Then, he showed moves to flee, prompting the North Korean troops to fire 10 rounds. When the troops came near the man’s floating object, they only found lots of blood on the floating object and the man wasn't seen.