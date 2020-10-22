September existing home sales climb 9.4%, highest since '06

On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble. The figure was well above economists' expectations as well.

The median selling price of a home also climbed to $311,800, up 15% from a year earlier, according to NAR. This is largely because of low inventory of existing homes. Housing inventory fell to only 2.7 months of home inventory on the market. That's a record low for that metric since NAR started tracking that data in 1982. Homes are moving off the market quickly as well, due to the lack of inventory, with a median home on the market only 21 days.