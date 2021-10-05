September expansion is 16th straight for US service sector

The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August's reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 16 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020 when the coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and millions of job losses.