Serb police: man shot in border town clash between migrants

Police said they found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the chest after responding late Thursday to calls from Horgos residents that groups of migrants were shooting at each other in the town. Six others were also found at the scene.

The incident comes as the numbers of migrants trying to reach Western Europe through the Balkans have grown considerably in the past months. Migrants come to Serbia from North Macedonia and Bulgaria before trying to cross to European Union member states Hungary and Croatia.