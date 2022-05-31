Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

Opposition groups and foreign observers said the April vote was far from being free and fair and that Vucic's autocratic rule sidelines the government and parliament.

Vucic announced on Sunday that he has secured an “extremely favorable” three-year natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin -- something widely seen as his determination not to join EU sanctions despite pressure from the West.

But the Serb president on Tuesday appeared to soften his pro-Russia stance, saying “we must be firm on the European path."

He said Serbia will not seek NATO membership and would maintain its military neutrality.

“We are not politically neutral because we want membership in the European Union,” said Vucic.

Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A member of the Serbian honour guard stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building, during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A member of the Serbian honour guard stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building, during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A Serbian police officer patrols outside the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A Serbian police officer patrols outside the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during the Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during the Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic