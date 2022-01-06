Serbia in shock over Australia's refusal to let Djokovic in

Vucic said he had spoken to Djokovic and blasted Australian authorities for keeping the tennis star in an “infamous hotel,” referring to the secure facility where Djokovic is being housed along with asylum seekers and refugees.

“I’m afraid that this overkill will continue,” Vucic said. “When you can’t defeat someone on the court, then you do such things.”

Most of Djokovic’s fans at home agree, reflecting the anti-Serb conspiracy theories that are pervasive in the Balkans.

“It is historically evident that the world has something against the Serbs,” said Darko Ikonic, a Belgrade resident.

“I’m not saying that Serbs are heavenly people or anything similar, that is a nonsense," he added. "But it is obvious that they do not want him to be the best tennis player in history because they like other tennis players, such as Nadal or Federer, better.”

Djokovic’s story is one of perseverance, defiance and controversy. Known to be a problem-solver on the court, he has never failed to divide off it.

The odds that a player from Serbia, a Balkan country bombarded by NATO in 1999 while Djokovic was a boy, economically crippled, with few tennis courts and little tennis pedigree, would become the world’s No. 1 were close to zero.

However, Djokovic did it, creating a huge following in Serbia as well as neighboring Balkan states despite being heavily criticized abroad for his frequent on court theatrics and outbursts, as well as his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and refusing to disclose whether he has been vaccinated or not.

His stand against vaccination has also created a large following at home and abroad.

In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, and with professional tennis shut down, Djokovic organized the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events without social distancing in his native Serbia and neighboring Croatia.

The tournament was abandoned after several participants tested positive for coronavirus. Djokovic and his wife Jelena went on to reveal positive tests.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said Thursday that his son is the symbol of a “free world” and an attack on him amounted to an attack on Serbia.

He accused Australia and the West in general of “mistreating” Djokovic because he is a Serb and evoked the 1999 bombing by NATO of Serbia over its breakaway province of Kosovo.

“Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak,” he said. “They are trampling on Novak and thus they are trampling on Serbia and the Serbian people.”

“Shame on them, the entire freedom-loving world should rise together with Serbia,” Srdjan Djokovic said. “They crucified Jesus and now they are trying to crucify Novak the same way and force him on his knees.”

Associated Press Writer Jovana Gec contributed.

Caption A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic hangs on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan speaks during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Djokovic's father Srdjan said he was the victim of a "political agenda" in Australia. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic gather to protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2021. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair, File) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption FILE - Tennis fans applaud Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after he broke serve on Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest and sing with candles outside a quarantine facility where Djokovic is believed to be staying, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Serbian Army soldiers pass a mural depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic enters the field of play prior to play against Norways' Casper Ruud during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Nov. 15, 2021. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates toward the crowd after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2021. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth