Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

“We hope this will boost vaccinations,” said Brnabic after a session of Serbia's pandemic crisis group. “This is the only way to beat the coronavirus.”

Serbia has had more than 1 million infections and nearly 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Around half of the adults in the country of 7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus infections also have been rising in neighboring Croatia, which on Wednesday reported more than 3,000 new cases, the highest number in months and about 1,000 more than last week.

Croatia also has a vaccination rate around 50% of its adult population. Media reported that people lined up Wednesday at a vaccination site in the capital of Zagreb following the latest uptick in infections.

Caption A medical worker administers a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Vitaly Pavlov from Rostov-on-Don at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Pavlov looked for a vaccine that would allow his family to travel freely — a quest that brought them to Serbia, where hundreds of Russian citizens have flocked in recent weeks to receive Western-approved COVID-19 shots. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic