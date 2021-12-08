Serbia moves to defuse protests over Rio Tinto lithium mine

Serbian environmental groups and civil society organizations were angry that Serbian authorities lowered a referendum threshold on major projects in the country and wrote another law that would lead to the swift expropriation of private property near major construction projects. Activists argue this would pave the way for Rio Tinto to quickly launch the lithium mine.

The Serbian government said in a statement Wednesday that the expropriation law will be withdrawn for further public discussion while the referendum law would be amended.

Protest organizers have also demanded that the government’s financial deal with Rio Tinto be made public. The multinational company has pledged it will put $2.4 billion into the Serbian lithium mine project.

Throughout its almost 150-year history, Rio Tinto has faced accusations of corruption, environmental degradation and human rights abuses at its excavation sites.

Lithium, which used in batteries for electric cars, is considered one of the most sought-after metals of the future as the world shifts to more renewable energy sources.

Environmentalists are also upset in general at the Serbian government's lack of response to rising pollution in the country.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Caption Protesters walk on the highway, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Protesters walk on the highway, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A protester wearing a face mask waves a flag on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A protester wearing a face mask waves a flag on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man with a Serbian flag stands on traffic sign over the highway during protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Protesters blocked roads and bridges across Serbia to protest against new the amendments to the Law on Referendum and Expropriation. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A man with a Serbian flag stands on traffic sign over the highway during protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Protesters blocked roads and bridges across Serbia to protest against new the amendments to the Law on Referendum and Expropriation. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A protester stands on the highway during protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Protesters blocked roads and bridges across Serbia to protest against new the amendments to the Law on Referendum and Expropriation. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A protester stands on the highway during protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Protesters blocked roads and bridges across Serbia to protest against new the amendments to the Law on Referendum and Expropriation. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic