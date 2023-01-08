Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

The conflict in Kosovo erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians launched a rebellion against Serbia's rule and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown that prompted the NATO intervention. Some 13,000 people died in the conflict, mostly ethnic Albanians.

Serbia insists that hundreds of its security forces have the right to redeploy under a United Nations resolution that followed the war. Belgrade has said return of its troops to Kosovo would help lower tensions, a claim vehemently rejected by Kosovo and Western officials.

Vucic said KFOR's response to Serbia's demand was expected because of Western backing for Kosovo's independence. Serbia has relied on Russia and China in its bid to retain its claim to its former province that many Serbs consider the nation's heartland.

The West "was not worried about the wounding of the Serb boys,” Vucic complained on pro-government Pink television. “I did not expect a different answer from KFOR.”

Both Serbia and Kosovo have been told they must normalize relations if they want to advance toward EU membership. A senior U.S. delegation is set to visit the region next week to help push forward the deadlocked EU-mediated talks.