Serbia to reduce number of flights to Moscow after criticism

“And will those who are leading the chase against Serbia in connection with the flights to the capital of Russia be satisfied with that?” Vucic asked during a TV interview last night.

Referring to Turkey, he complained that “no one will touch those in NATO, who are partly in Europe and partly in Asia, and have 30 times more flights to Moscow than Serbia."

Vucic did not say when the flight reduction will start. There were two AirSerbia flights scheduled for Moscow on Sunday.

Despite formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has refused to introduce international sanctions against its ally Russia. EU officials have repeatedly warned Serbia that it will have to align itself with the bloc's foreign policies if it wants to join.

Serbia’s dominant state-controlled media are unselectively carrying Moscow’s war propaganda, creating a strong pro-Putin mood among Serbia’s ultranationalists and far-right groups.

Caption FILE - An Air Serbia passenger plane flies over Ada bridge over the Sava river, before landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Aug. 6, 2021. AirSerbia will go back to one flight a day for Moscow, the Serbian president said, following criticism that the country's national carrier is busting a European Union-wide ban on flights to Russia and profiting from the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption FILE - An Air Serbia passenger plane flies over Ada bridge over the Sava river, before landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Aug. 6, 2021. AirSerbia will go back to one flight a day for Moscow, the Serbian president said, following criticism that the country's national carrier is busting a European Union-wide ban on flights to Russia and profiting from the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic