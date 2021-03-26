Serbia vaccinates migrants amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Thousands of refugees and economic migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia are stuck in Serbia and neighboring Bosnia while awaiting opportunities to cross a border into European Union member Croatia and continue on to wealthier Western nations.

Serbia has administered the most coronavirus shots per capita of any country in Europe, a distinction it holds in part because the government worked to secure vaccine supplies from Russia and China. But the Balkan country, like the rest of central and eastern Europe, is facing another onslaught of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Migrants, many of whom live out in the open or under conditions at camps where the virus is easily spread, are considered one of the most vulnerable risk groups in the pandemic. A camp in neighboring Bosnia experienced a major outbreak this month.

“Vaccination is really important because they are living in the collective centers and keeping the physical distancing is very hard and very difficult to truly control the outbreak, so this is really a great opportunity for the migrant population to receive this vaccination," Abebayehu Assefa Mengistu, a World Health Organization representative in Serbia, said.

___

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade contributed.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

A migrant receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A migrant receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Migrants wait in garden during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Migrants children wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus play in garden during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A migrant receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A migrant returns to the barracks after receiving dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the vaccination in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Serbia has started vaccinating migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a new coronavirus outbreak despite a widespread inoculation campaign. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic