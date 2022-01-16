Serbia votes in referendum on constitutional changes

About 6.5 million Serbian citizens were eligible to vote in the referendum. A simple majority of those who turn out decide on the outcome. Official results were expected on Monday.

The government has urged the Serb minority in Kosovo — a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 — to come to nearby towns in Serbia to cast ballots after Kosovo authorities refused to allow for the opening of polling stations there.

Dozens of Kosovo Serbs on Sunday held a protest in the Serb-dominated northern part of Kosovo. No incidents were reported.

Serbia doesn't recognize the independence of Kosovo, which has been backed by the U.S. and most EU countries. Serbia and Kosovo must normalize relations to be able to advance toward EU membership.

Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media after casting his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media after casting his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Kosovo Serbs protest against banning ethnic Serbs voting on Kosovo in Serbia's referendum on constitutional changes, in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Serbian government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Caption Kosovo Serbs protest against banning ethnic Serbs voting on Kosovo in Serbia's referendum on constitutional changes, in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Serbian government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Caption A woman casts her ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption A woman casts her ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic prepares his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic prepares his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Kosovo Serbs protest against banning ethnic Serbs voting on Kosovo in Serbia's referendum on constitutional changes, in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Serbian government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Caption Kosovo Serbs protest against banning ethnic Serbs voting on Kosovo in Serbia's referendum on constitutional changes, in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Serbian government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic casts his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic casts his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The government has said the amendments are designed to boost independence of the judiciary and are part of reform needed for Serbia's European Union membership bid. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic