Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Patriarch Irinej wielded considerable political influence in the Balkan country. The patriarch was known for his criticism of Western policies in the Balkans and close ties he developed with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Serbia’s top leadership attended the funeral, including President Aleksandar Vucic, who spoke about Irinej’s legacy and praised his efforts to complete the construction of the St. Sava Temple, the biggest Orthodox church in the Balkans.

“I’m ready to say, if it wasn't for Irinej, it would have taken several more decades to complete this temple,” Vucic said.

Irinej was later buried in the crypt inside the temple.

A nun stands in front of St. Sava Temple during the funeral procession of Patriarch Irinej in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The 90-year-old Irinej died early on Friday, nearly three weeks after he led the prayers at a funeral of another senior church cleric in neighboring Montenegro, who also died after testing positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

