Serena, Allyson Felix, Coach K among US Olympic Paralympic 2025 HoF class

Others inductees are Steve Cash (sled hockey), Anita DeFrantz (longtime IOC member, rower), Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball), Flo Hyman (volleyball) and Marla Runyan (Para track and field), along with the 2010 four-man Olympic bobsled team led by Steve Holcomb, and the 2004 women’s wheelchair basketball team.

The Hall of Fame's inaugural class was inducted in 1983, and this will be the first class inducted since 2022. It will bring the total number of those enshrined to 210.

This story has been corrected to show Krzyzewski won three Olympic gold medals as head coach.

