dayton-daily-news logo
X

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

FILE - Serena Williams serves to Sloane Stephens during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Serena Williams’ first opponent at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, the U.S. Open, will be Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Serena Williams serves to Sloane Stephens during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Serena Williams’ first opponent at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, the U.S. Open, will be Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Serena and Venus Williams have been given a wild-card entry for women’s doubles at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams were given a wild-card entry for women's doubles at the U.S. Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.

Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.

Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together. That includes two championships at Flushing Meadows, in 1999 and 2009.

That's aside from their combined total of 30 major trophies in singles — 23 for Serena, and seven for Venus.

The sisters have not competed anywhere in doubles as a pairing since losing in the third round of the French Open in June 2018.

Since then, Serena entered two doubles events with other partners: one with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020, and one with Ons Jabeur this June.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, talks with her sister Venus Williams after Serena finished practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Serena Williams, left, talks with her sister Venus Williams after Serena finished practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, talks with her sister Venus Williams after Serena finished practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

In Other News
1
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
2
Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
3
EU official says Serbia, Kosovo agree on IDs in step forward
4
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
5
Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top