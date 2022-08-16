Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

Raducanu, ranked No. 19 in the world, was sharp as she dispatched Williams — and quieted the vocally pro-Williams crowd — in 1 hour, 5 minutes.

Fans cheered heartily when Williams was introduced, and again when she won her first point on a Raducanu error in the second game. Williams yelled in frustration when she double-faulted and screamed even louder and pumped her fist when she won the third game of the first set.

Down 2-0 in the first set, she fought back within 4-3 and then 5-4, but Raducanu closed out the set at love. Raducanu rolled from there, with Williams looking frustrated and even resigned near the end.

Her later-career inconsistency was on display. The players thrilled the crowd with an exciting rally in the fifth game of the second set, won by Williams with a forehand volley. But she double-faulted on the next point on the way to being broken.

She briskly left the court after the match, waving to the crowd as she exited.

Raducanu, a 19-year-old from Britain, faces veteran Victoria Azarenka in Wednesday's second round. She has not won a title since her out-of-nowhere triumph at the U.S. Open last year.

Earlier Tuesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5.

The tournament lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set.

Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Williams' older sister, Venus. Bencic fell to Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, sidelined since withdrawing from Wimbledon with an abdominal tear, practiced before a large crowd. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to play a second-round match on Wednesday.

In a men’s first-round match, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-4.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Emma Raducanu, of Britain, after their match during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Emma Raducanu, of Britain, after their match during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean