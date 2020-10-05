Service sector grows for the 4th consecutive month

The strength in September reflected big gains in new orders and the employment index, which rose above 50 for the first time since February.

Anthony Nieves, head of the ISM services survey committee, said that while the rise in the employment index was encouraging, it remains far from the job levels last recorded in January and February.

A key factor going forward will be whether Congress is able to end months of stalemate and approve another round of support for individuals and small businesses, Nieves said.

“A stimulus package is really necessary for many of these small businesses to avoid becoming a business fatality,” Nieves said. He said that one problem will be the loss of outside dining as the weather gets colder.