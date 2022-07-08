Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

Investigators said this week that the accused shooter, who lived in neighboring Highwood, legally purchased five weapons and planned the violent attack for weeks before he climbed to the roof of a business along the parade route and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Investigators reported that Crimo fled the parade by blending in with the crowd, then drove to the Madison, Wisc. area where he contemplated a second attack before returning to the Highland Park area where his car was spotted by police.

Questions remain about whether Crimo should have been able to legally purchase firearms in Illinois. Illinois State Police officials have defended approving his approval for a gun license in December 2019, months after police received reports that he had made suicidal and violent threats.