Services sector expands for fifth straight month

The services sector had been growing for 122 consecutive months before it fell into contraction territory in April and May as widespread shutdowns took hold.

Most respondents to the survey were positive, even as winter approaches as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

“We continue to be cautiously optimistic that the rebound in business that began in July continues to sustain,” said one comment from retail trade industry.

Economists also saw positive signs in the report, but remained cautious about projecting too much into the future.

“The outlook is less certain now that virus cases are surging,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Trading. “Risks are to the downside from new restrictions and closures that will weigh on demand and activity going forward.”