Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California

Fracking is the process of injecting a high-pressure mix of mostly water with some sand and chemical additives into rock to create or expand fractures that allow oil and gas to be extracted. It's a controversial practice due to concerns about the injected chemicals contaminating groundwater.

The settlement puts a moratorium on any sales of oil and gas leases on federal land around Bakersfield until the appropriate environmental reviews are completed.

The Biden administration tried to suspend sales of leases for oil and gas drilling on federal land but was blocked by a court. The first auctions for onshore leasing since Biden took office began at the end of June. The available land covered about 225 square miles (580) square kilometers in mostly Western states, but none in California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a ban on new fracking permits on state-permitted land starting in 2024. Fracking accounts for just a small percentage of oil production in the state. Newsom's administration has already begun denying fracking permits solely based on climate change concerns, prompting oil and gas groups to sue.

Kevin Slagle, a spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association, said decisions that make it harder to produce energy in California will cause prices to rise.

“It’s unfortunate that President Biden travels the world asking other countries to increase production while our governor is working hard to eliminate domestic resources," he said in a statement.