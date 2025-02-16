Seven more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

The Banner first reported allegations against Tucker late last month, saying it had spoken with six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with him. The number of accusers has more than doubled since.

Tucker said after the initial allegations emerged that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

The NFL has said it will look into the matter.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL