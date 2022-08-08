Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia wins in San Jose

“We're very happy because of the great job that she's doing we have now the result here. We are super proud of Daria because she's a great champion,” coach Carlos Martinez said, pleased with Kasatkina's resilience after falling behind a set. “... She's fighting ‘til the end, fighting for every single ball. She’s very consistent.”

Early on, Rogers scampered all over the court to keep long baseline rallies alive before closing out points or forcing Kasatkina into an error. By the third set, she was slapping her leg in frustration and growling aloud, though she said afterward how much she appreciated the support of the crowd cheering her name and holding signs reading “GO SHELBY!”

Rogers rallied in the first set, playing impressive comeback tennis for a second straight day. She trailed 4-2 and 5-3 before going up 6-5, then holding on to win the first set. Kasatkina double-faulted to make it 6-1 in the tiebreaker.

Kasatkina then gathered herself.

“I played really solid. I thought I picked my chances well and was aggressive when I needed to be, was patient when I needed to be,” Rogers said. “She made me hit a lot of balls, she hits a lot of balls back, she’s one of the best movers on the tour. The wind started to pick up. She started putting a little more pace on the ball and being a little more aggressive, too, and just reset after that first set.”

Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals — trailing Kudermetova 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match.

In the earlier doubles final Sunday, fourth-seeded Chinese pair of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan defeated the unseeded duo of Shuko Aoyama from Japan and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan 7-5, 6-0. They will face off in the first round this week in Toronto for an immediate rematch.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, celebrates after her 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2 victory against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, celebrates after her 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2 victory against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, hits a forehand to Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, hits a forehand to Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, reacts during a game against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, reacts during a game against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Shelby Rogers, of the United States, prepares to hit a forehand to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Shelby Rogers, of the United States, prepares to hit a forehand to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Shelby Rogers, of the United States, hits a return to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Shelby Rogers, of the United States, hits a return to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the singles final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez