Breaking: New Paris woman killed in motorcycle crash in Preble County

Several feared dead in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India

Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in southern India
Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Nation & World
By AIJAZ RAHI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede on Wednesday outside a cricket stadium in southern India's Karnataka state.

The incident happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to celebrate the winners of the Indian Premier League, which is the world's most popular T20 cricket tournament.

The Times of India newspaper reported at least seven people had died in the crush. Local TV news channels showed visuals of police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to ambulances.

D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that “the crowd was very uncontrollable."

The event was being held to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday.

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather at a place. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's largest religious gathering.

Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cynthia Erivo mines the depths of her soul for 'I Forgive You,' her...
2
US- and Israeli-backed group pauses food delivery in Gaza after deadly...
3
Napa Valley town that once rode out emergencies with diesel gets a...
4
A quiet Tiananmen Square anniversary displays China's ability to...
5
Wall Street ticks quietly higher in premarket as Trump's steel and...