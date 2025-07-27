At least 3 people injured when passenger train derails in southern Germany

Germany's dpa news agency is reporting that a regional passenger train has derailed in southern Germany injuring at least three people
Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A regional passenger train derailed Sunday in southern Germany injuring at least three people, federal police told German news agency dpa.

Roughly 100 people were aboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), dpa reported.

Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

The crash happened near the town of Riedlingen, dpa reported, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

Federal police, who oversee the railroads, and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return The Associated Press' requests for comment Sunday evening.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

