Several Raiders active against Bucs after time on COVID list

Mike Remmers will start for Schwartz.

Also out for Kansas City are wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and defensive end Taco Charlton (knee).

Kick returner Dionte Spencer (shoulder) is out for Denver, but the Broncos are getting three players back off injured reserve, including cornerback A.J. Bouye, who went out with a shoulder injury in the opener. Also back from IR are defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without four starters against the Los Angeles Chargers. Linebacker Myles Jack is dealing with an ankle injury, while offensive guard A.J. Cann (shoulder), tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) are also ruled out.

The Chargers are once again without the starting right side of their offensive line with the duo of guard Trai Turner (groin) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (neck) inactive. Turner has played in only one game this season and Bulaga has missed the past three.

Starting center David Andrews is back in the starting lineup along with right guard Shaq Mason, giving New England’s offensive line a needed boost for Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Andrews has spent the past three weeks on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Mason, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and defensive end Derek Rivers were all activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 49ers will be without starting safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward. Tartt injured his groin last week against the Rams and Ward strained his quadriceps in practice Thursday.

___

KANSAS CITY AT DENVER

Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Darwin Thompson, LB Darius Harris, T Mitchell Schwartz, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Taco Charlton.

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel, KR Dionte Spencer, G Netane Muti, TE Jake Butt, TE Andrew Beck, DL McTelvin Agim, LB Jeremiah Attaochu.

___

SAN FRANCISCO AT NEW ENGLAND

49ers: QB C.J. Beathard, WR Dante Pettis, S Jimmie Ward, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Parnell Motley, LB Kwon Alexander.

Patriots: NT Carl Davis, S Kyle Dugger, QB Brian Hoyer, RB J.J. Taylor, DB Myles Bryant, TE Devin Asiasi.

___

JACKSONVILLE AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Jaguars: G A.J. Cann, LB Myles Jack, TE Tyler Eifert, S Jarrod Wilson, QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Daniel Ekuale, TE Tyler Davis.

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, S Alohi Gilman, G Trai Turner, T Storm Norton, T Bryan Bulaga, WR KJ Hill Jr., DT Cortez Broughton.

___

TAMPA BAY AT LAS VEGAS

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, OL Aaron Stinnie, LB Quinton Bell, DL Khalil Davis, WR Cyril Grayson.

Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards, CB Keisean Nixon, QB Marcus Mariota, G Patrick Omameh, DE David Irving.

___

PITTSBURGH AT TENNESSEE

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, DB Mike Hilton, FB Derek Watt, DL Carlos Davis, OL Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry, DL Isaiah Buggs.

Titans: CB Joshua Kalu, LB Derick Roberson, LB David Long Jr., OL Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson, DL Matt Dickerson.

___

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, DE Joe Jackson.

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, WR John Ross III, CB William Jackson III, RB Joe Mixon, G Keaton Sutherland, TE Cethan Carter.

___

DALLAS AT WASHINGTON

Cowboys: G Zach Martin, T Brandon Knight, QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Malik Turner, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Rashad Smith, LB Luke Gifford, S Reggie Robinson.

Washington: T Geron Christian, WR Isaiah Wright, DE James Smith Williams, WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, DE Casey Toohill.

___

DETROIT AT ATLANTA

Lions: QB David Blough, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, OL Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus, RB Bo Scarbrough.

Falcons: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat.

___

BUFFALO AT NEW YORK JETS

Bills: CB Josh Norman, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, QB Jake Fromm, T Cody Ford, DT Harrison Phillips.

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken, G Alex Lewis, CB Quincy Wilson, OL Cam Clark, QB James Morgan, DL Jordan Willis.

___

CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS

Panthers: QB Will Grier, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, G John Miller, OL Mike Horton, WR Marken Michel.

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, DB D.J. Swearinger, C/G Nick Easton, OL Derek Kelly II, DL Malcolm Roach.

___

GREEN BAY AT HOUSTON

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, DL Tyler Lancaster.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB John Reid, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck, TE Jordan Akins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs past Atlanta Falcons' Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Credit: Mike Roemer Credit: Mike Roemer