Several UK-bound migrants die in Channel off Calais

“Strong emotion after the drama of numerous dead in the sinking of a boat of migrants in the Channel,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted. He slammed migrant trafficking networks who organize such journeys and headed to a Calais hospital to see the victims.

The nationalities of the victims weren't immediately released.

The number of migrants using small boats to cross the Channel has grown sharply this year, despite the high risks that are worsening in autumn weather.

The waterway with changeable weather, cold seas and heavy maritime traffic is dangerous for the inflatables and other small boats that men, women and children squeeze into for attempted crossings.

French and British authorities have picked up thousands of migrants off both the French and British coasts in recent weeks in scores of rescue operations. Deaths occasionally occur, but are rare.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration