Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Only essential employees will be allowed on campus Friday.

On Thursday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stopped in the Hamlin County community of Castlewood, where a possible tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.

Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.

“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.

Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.

In Minnesota's Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph (113 kph) toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.

Caption Lightning illuminates inside a storm cell moving northward on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Lightning illuminates inside a storm cell moving northward on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption A tree limb has fallen in front of a home on Duluth Ave. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest.(Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption A tree limb has fallen in front of a home on Duluth Ave. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest.(Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption Mary Jane Mercer, Sylvie Whitesel, Ruby Putzke and Lucas Kauffman play on a massive fallen tree blocking a road in their neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Mary Jane Mercer, Sylvie Whitesel, Ruby Putzke and Lucas Kauffman play on a massive fallen tree blocking a road in their neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption A broken tree is seen after severe storms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption A broken tree is seen after severe storms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption Abbie Pagone fills a wheelbarrow with debris after a severe storm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Abbie Pagone fills a wheelbarrow with debris after a severe storm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption Neighbors look at storm damage in the McKennan neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Neighbors look at storm damage in the McKennan neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption Josh Ferrie Sr., Christina Ferrie and Josh Ferrie Jr. clean debris from their front yard after a fallen power line hit one of their neighbors trees on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Josh Ferrie Sr., Christina Ferrie and Josh Ferrie Jr. clean debris from their front yard after a fallen power line hit one of their neighbors trees on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption A walking path is blocked by fallen trees, pulled up at the roots, on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption A walking path is blocked by fallen trees, pulled up at the roots, on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption Mary Osthus walks her dogs, Max and Rudy, in front of a damaged tree that fell perfectly between her house and her neighbor's on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel Caption Mary Osthus walks her dogs, Max and Rudy, in front of a damaged tree that fell perfectly between her house and her neighbor's on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Woodiel Credit: Erin Woodiel

Caption A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles Credit: David Joles Caption A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles Credit: David Joles

Caption A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider