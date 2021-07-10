Severe thunderstorm suspends play at US Senior Open in Omaha

An overnight storm with damaging winds caused the start of play to be pushed back three hours, and players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. CDT when another line of storms moved over Omaha Country Club.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.