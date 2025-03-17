Breaking: Bengals lock up Chase, Higgins to long-term deals

Severe weather moves east after tornadoes, winds and wildfires killed at least 39 people

Foreboding predictions of dangerous weekend weather came true as a dynamic storm spawned tornadoes, dust storms and wildfires that killed more than three dozen people
Family friend Trey Bridges, 16, climbs a mountain of tornado debris to help the Blansett family recover items not destroyed by Saturday's tornado, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP



Family friend Trey Bridges, 16, climbs a mountain of tornado debris to help the Blansett family recover items not destroyed by Saturday's tornado, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
A dynamic storm that prompted foreboding predictions of dangerous weekend weather spawned tornadoes, dust storms and wildfires that killed at least 39 people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

The system that brought severe weather and flooding to the central and eastern part of the country over the weekend was moving off the East Coast on Monday morning with some showers lingering from the mid-Atlantic into eastern New England, according to Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Here's what to know about the unusually erratic and damaging weather.

Another system coming this week

Another system is moving out of the Rockies and into the Plains in coming days, Chenard said. The threat of winter weather picks up on Tuesday into Wednesday in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, with significant snow and wind bringing hazardous conditions across that area. To the south, across portions of the Plains, there will be drier air, bringing fire weather risk.

Multiple tornadoes in several states

The massive storm that began Friday earned an unusual "high risk" designation from meteorologists. Still, experts said it's not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

“It’s not that uncommon to get impacts across that many states, but this one was even on the stronger side of what we would typically see,” he said.

There was a significant outbreak of tornadoes, with 46 tornadoes on Friday and 41 on Saturday, according to a preliminary count, Chenard said. There were no reports of tornadoes on Sunday, but there were many reports of wind damage, especially from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

In Tylertown, Mississippi, tornadoes ripped tall trees in half and wiped out entire neighborhoods. Six people were killed and more than 200 were displaced, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Hailey Hart and her fiancé Steve Romero hunkered down with their three huskies inside their 1994 Toyota Celica as a twister ripped apart their home Saturday. Romero said he prayed out loud and hugged Hart as the car rolled onto its side, windows shattering, before it landed on its wheels again.

“It was a bad dream come true,” Romero said. The couple escaped with only scratches.

Wayne County, Missouri, resident Dakota Henderson said he and others rescuing trapped neighbors found five bodies scattered in rubble outside what remained of his aunt’s house. Scattered twisters killed at least a dozen people in the state Friday, authorities said.

Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County, Missouri, described the home where one man was killed as “just a debris field.”

“The floor was upside down,” he said. “We were walking on walls.”

Wildfires and dust storms also proved deadly

Wind-driven wildfires caused extensive damage in Oklahoma and officials in both Oklahoma and Texas warned that parts of both states would again face an increased risk of fire danger this week.

Oklahoma officials said more than 130 fires were reported across Oklahoma on Friday and over 400 homes across the state were damaged.

“Nobody has enough resources to fight fires when the wind is blowing 70 mph,” said Terry Essary, the fire chief of Stillwater, Oklahoma. “It’s an insurmountable task.”

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said on Sunday evening that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had confirmed four fatalities related to the fires or high winds across the state.

Dust storms spurred by high winds have been deadly. Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people also were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo, in the Texas Panhandle.

Refuge and recovery efforts

President Donald Trump said the White House was monitoring the storms and would assist state and local officials to help in the recovery. He said National Guard troops were deployed to Arkansas, where officials confirmed three deaths.

"Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!” Trump posted on his social media network on Sunday.

At least three people, including an 82-year-old woman, were killed in central Alabama when multiple tornadoes swept across the state.

In Troy, Alabama, parks officials said the recreation center where many residents had taken refuge had to be closed due to damage from overnight storms. No one was injured.

“We are thankful the Lord provided protection over our community, and over 200 guests at the Recreation Center storm shelter on Saturday night,” the parks department said in a statement.

Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







Tommy May, tosses a broken mirror from a tornado destroyed home of relatives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







A stump smolders as a remnant of the Crabapple Fire over the weekend in Gillespie County, Texas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)







Supplies are set up in front of Gillespie County's St. Paul's Lutheran Cave Creek Church for first responders of the Crabapple Fire, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)







Donna Blansett, holds her dog LuLu, and recalls how she and husband Bobby Blansett, managed to escape Saturday from their tornado destroyed mobile home after a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







Hailey Hart, 21, right, hugs a friend, Sage Falgoust, 16, after recalling how she, her fiancee and their dogs rode out Saturday's tornado in their 1994 Toyota automobile, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when Saturday's tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







A toy panda bear lies amid the rubble of a mobile home that was destroyed from tornado in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







Patricia Blansett inspects a family portrait print, one of the few items that family and friends recovered intact, Sunday, March 16, 2025 from her relative's mobile home that was destroyed when a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







The antique teapot clock of Donna Blansett, is one of the few items that family and friends recovered intact from their mobile home that was destroyed when a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)







Friends and family members search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







Friends and family members take a break as they search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







Friends and family carry off a safe from the damaged building after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







Friends and family members remove trees from a house after a tornado passed through the area Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







Tony Robertson drives a damaged pickup truck out of the way after a tornado passed through the area Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







Friends and family members search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)







