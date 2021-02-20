Shackelford's 27 helps No. 8 Alabama hold off Vandy, 82-78

Alabama overcame low scoring from John Petty Jr. (six points) and Herb Jones (eight).

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and made 12 of 14 free throws for Vanderbilt. Dylan Disu had 17 points and 15 rebounds for his second straight double-double. The SEC's leading rebounder had 29 points and 16 boards in a loss to Kentucky.

Evans scored 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Sporting its first Top 10 February ranking since 2002, Alabama's win came two days after coach Nate Oats received a three-year contract extension and big raise.

Alabama forward Jordan Bruner started after missing the past nine games with a right knee injury. He had one point and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Made five of its first six 3-point attempts to build a seven-point lead midway through the first half. Then the Commodores missed their next nine shots on their way to another competitive SEC defeat.

Alabama: Cooled off considerably from a 115-point explosion last weekend against Georgia, but managed to take control in the second half. Playing its first game since its midweek Texas A&M trip was postponed because of the weather.

BARNES STARTS

Oats started walk-on Tyler Barnes on senior day. Barnes missed an early 3-pointer in just his first career shot.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts Mississippi on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Alabama starts a two-game road swing with a visit to Arkansas on Wednesday night.

